Ethereal Dreams Take Flight: Ballet Philippines Unveils 'La Sylphide' for 55th Season

Ballet Philippines is set to enchant audiences with its groundbreaking production of La Sylphide, marking the company's 55th season opener. This historic performance, scheduled for August 9-11, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, represents the first time Ballet Philippines will stage this romantic masterpiece in its illustrious 55-year history.

Under the artistic direction of Mikhail "Misha" Martynyuk, this rendition of La Sylphide promises a unique Filipino twist on the classic tale of love, magic, and ethereal beauty. The production interweaves the ballet's original charm with elements of Filipino romanticism and mysticism, creating a mesmerizing journey that resonates deeply with the Filipino spirit.

La Sylphide tells the story of James Ruben, a Scottish farmer torn between his earthly fiancée and an alluring forest fairy. As James follows the sylph into a world of enchantment, audiences will be transported to a realm where passion and magic blend seamlessly with Filipino cultural nuances. The ballet's themes of impossible love and the consequences of chasing ideals are sure to strike a chord with viewers.

This production kicks off Ballet Philippines' season theme of "relevé," symbolizing the company's commitment to rising to new heights. Following La Sylphide, the season will continue with reimagined versions of Peter Pan and Ang Panaginip, each infused with distinctive Filipino perspectives.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of the oldest surviving romantic ballets, brought to life with a fresh, culturally rich interpretation. Tickets for the gala evening on August 9 and subsequent performances are available through the official Ballet Philippines website and Ticket World. Join us as we elevate the art of ballet and celebrate the timeless narratives that reflect the heart of Filipino culture.