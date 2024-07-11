Defiant Rory plots recovery

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is convinced he can bounce back quickly from his painful collapse in the US Open at Pinehurst.

The four-time major winner briefly held a two-shot lead with five holes to play but bogeyed three of the last four holes — missing two short par-putts — to finish a shot behind Bryson DeChambeau.

It was the 35-year-old’s best chance to win his first major since 2014 and brought back memories of squandering a four-shot lead in the final round of the 2011 Masters with a closing 80.

The Northern Irishman, who defends his Scottish Open title this week, recovered quickly to win his first major in the US Open two months later in 2011 and will hope he can repeat the trick in next week’s British Open at Royal Troon.

“I look back on that day (at Pinehurst) just like I look back on some of the toughest moments in my career and I’ll learn a lot from it and hopefully put that to good use,” McIlroy said on Wednesday.

“It’s something that’s been a bit of a theme throughout my career. I’ve been able to take those tough moments and turn them into great things not very long after that.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve won a major but I felt worse after some other losses. I felt worse after Augusta in 2011 and I felt worse after St. Andrews (2022 British Open). It was up there with the tough losses but not the toughest.”

“The way I’d describe Pinehurst on Sunday was it was a great day until it wasn’t.”

The world No. 2, who has not played a competitive round since his US Open heartbreak, said he had “stewed” on what happened for a few days.

“It was a great opportunity. It passed me by but hopefully when I get that next opportunity, it won’t pass me by,” he said. (Troon) is just another opportunity.”

“I’m playing great golf and it’s another opportunity to see how I can hopefully handle it better than I handled it a few weeks ago.”

Other star names who will be teeing off at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick include PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.