Davao Light announces passing of CEO Velasco

Davao Light and Power Company, a unit of AboitizPower Corp., announced the passing of its president and CEO Rodger Velasco on Thursday. He was 56.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Davao Light president and COO Rodger S. Velasco,” Davao Light said in a social media post.

“We honor him by continuing to empower the communities we serve with integrity, teamwork, innovation, responsibility and service excellence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the company added.

In a previous interview with reporters, Velasco said one of his priority projects was the underground cabling system in Davao City.

“We usually spent around P1.5 billion to P1.6 billion pre-pandemic but last year we spent P2 billion because we are ramping up, we are on full blast. There are challenges in capacity so we are also upgrading. This 2024, our capital expenditure will remain elevated, still about P2.4 billion, the same as this year,” he had said.

Despite facing headwinds such as right-of-way issues and water line and drainage obstructions, among others, Velasco said Davao Light’s underground cabling was making significant headway.

The project follows the City Ordinance 0152-17 Series of 2017, or An Ordinance Requiring All Telecommunication Companies, Davao Light and Power Company, and all other Persons to Comply with the Underground Cabling Plan of the City of Davao.

Davao Light is the third largest privately owned electric distribution utility in the country in terms of customer size and annual kilowatt-hour sales.