Chiz to Roque: Make use of opportunity to explain

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Thursday urged former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to face the allegations before the chamber that he lobbied for an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

“Anyone accused of anything has a right to face his accuser and air his side. I believe that these are serious allegations which Sec. Roque should clarify and I believe that the Committee will most likely invite him to get his side on this matter/issue,” Escudero said.

“I hope Secretary Roque will make use of this opportunity,” he added.

In a Senate inquiry on Wednesday, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco on Wednesday named Roque as the former Cabinet member who allegedly communicated with him on behalf of the raided Lucky South 99.

Tengco recalled receiving a call from Roque “sometime in July 2023” asking for an appointment with him.

Roque denied Tengco’s statement.

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III cited Roque’s lawyering profession.

“Harry Roque is out of the government and is a lawyer. Hence maybe he is practicing his profession which he is allowed to do under existing laws,” he said.

Pimentel sees the banning of POGO operations in the country would halt gaming hubs from doing illegal activities and criminalities.

“There is really a shortcut to all these problems with POGOs. President Bongbong Marcos should simply order PAGCOR and other government agencies to stop pogo operation here in Philippines," he said.

“Stop giving licenses and permits. Give the legal ones one month to wind down their operations. Say goodbye to POGO,” he added.