Celebrating Life with Irene

When it comes to parties, Irene Montemayor always goes full throttle. Never expect less from this party pro. She’ll always give you a good time, especially if it’s her birthday! This year’s bash was no exception with her sultry disco-themed night at BSK Club BGC.

Our well-loved celebrant easily filled up the space with her family, friends, and colleagues ready to celebrate her life. Of course, she didn’t dissapoint. Free flowing Moët & Chandon and Macallan, an oyster bar, and tables upon tables of delectable cuisines filled our fancies. The birthday girl herself opened the night’s performances and entered in style with a spicy dance number. Ay caramba! Her two daughters also performed another number with her, proving indeed that they got it from their mama. But the grand finale of performances came from the queens of O BAR who channeled Beyoncé and got us all hyped up. Finally, DJ Daxx, DJ Funk, Avy and DJ Mayel saw us through to the last hour keeping our energy up.

But energizer of the night is the birthday girl’s infectious energy which we all love to be around. Thank you for the unforgettable night, Irene! Can’t wait for your next bash— I’m betting it’s another great one. Cheers!

Willam Chen