CCP music scholars shine in PPO Young People’s Concert

Pianist Aidan Ezra Baracol, flutist Mark Kenedy Rocas, violinist Adrian Nicolas Ong and soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada — collectively known as the CCP Young Music Scholars — take center stage in the new edition of the PPO Young People’s Concert.
Produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), the concert aims to create deeper appreciation for classical music by introducing the diverse audiences to the various orchestral instruments and classic masterpieces by renowned composers.
By showcasing the talents of these young musicians, the concert aims to inspire and educate the next generation of artists and music lovers, while making classical music accessible and engaging to a wider audience.
Set on 27 July, 5 p.m., at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium, the young music scholars will perform with the Philippine premier orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera.
Meet the CCP scholars
From his early fascination with rhythm through drumming to his rapid immersion in piano lessons, Aidan Ezra Baracol’s musical journey has been marked by swift progression. Under Professor Godofredo Areza, he debuted with a solo piano recital at the SEARCA Auditorium in the University of the Philippines in 2017. He continued his music studies as a piano major under Professor Josue Greg Zuniega, through a full scholarship at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), Mt. Makiling.
With further studies with Professor Anthony Say in 2019, Baracol excelled both academically and musically, garnering honors such as the Natatanging Gawad para sa Sining (Outstanding Student in the Arts) and the Ani ng Dangal awards. He has triumphed in 16 local and international piano competitions, including the NAMCYA Junior Piano Competition.
Baracol is currently a student at the Royal Academy of Music, London, attending masterclasses with renowned instructors, such as Roberta Rust and Wael Farouk. He has been awarded scholarships by the CCP in 2023.
Cavite-born flutist Mark Kenedy Rocas began playing the flute at nine years old. He later joined the Sta. Cecilia Band 89, and became a member of the Philippine Youth Symphonic Band from 2005 to 2012.
Also a PHSA graduate, he performed his first recital at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater) in 2011. Trained under Professor Enrique Barcelo, Professor Antonio Maigue and Francisco Candelaria, he earned his music degree, majoring in flute, at the UP College of Music.
He has also taken several masterclasses under renowned international artists, such as Daniel Agi of the Handwerk Ensemble (Germany), Christoph Bosh of the Phoenix Ensemble (Basel), Michael Sitsky, Raphael Leone of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and Ulrich Muller Doppler.
As a CCP Scholar, he is presently immersed in finishing his masters in flute performance, under the tutelage of internationally acclaimed flutist Sooyun Kim, at the Longy School of Music of Bard College.
Violinist Adrian Nicolas Ong is currently pursuing his artist diploma at The Royal Conservatory’s Glenn Gould School under Min-Jeong Koh and Paul Kantor. He has recently graduated with honors from the Mannes School of Music in New York City, under a merit-based scholarship.
At 17, Ong made his orchestral debut with PPO under Maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura, the former music director and principal conductor. He later performed with the CCP resident orchestra at the 2018 Asia Region Suzuki Conference.
Recognized for his exceptional talent, he became the first recipient of the NYC Recital Debut Award from the Fil-Am Music Foundation. He has performed at the Carnegie Hall in New York in 2023, where he performed a solo recital at Weill Recital Hall with Victor Asuncion.
As a good-hearted man, he believes in giving back to the community through his music. He participated in Helping Through Music: A Benefit Concert for Childhope PH and Museo Pambata in 2023. He also enjoys coaching and collaborating with the kids of the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra with Herrick Ortiz whenever he is back home for the summer.
Soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada is currently studying on a full scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London under Professor Susan Waters. She won first prize in the prestigious Kathleen Ferrier Bursary for Young Singers Competition in 2023.
Armed with fundamentals taught by Camille Lopez-Molina and Pablo Molina at PHSA, she has recently performed her first solo recital in the UK at St. Michael’s Church, Sittingbourne. The soprano soloist has performed Haydn’s Nelson Mass, Fauré’s Requiem, Gounod’s St. Cecilia Mass and Vivaldi’s Gloria, and attended masterclasses by Susan Manoff, Hartmut Höll, Prof. Thomas Steinhöfel and Filipino renowned tenor Arthur Espiritu.
Being a CCP scholar, she has performed in the Center’s various events including the 100th birth anniversary commemoration concert for National Artist Lucresia Kasilag, PASINAYA Festival in 2019 as well as its virtual edition “Tuloy Po Kayo” during the pandemic, among others. She has performed in concerts at St. Mary’s Church Kilburn, London, and St. Leonard’s Church Streatham, London, and in the Philippine Consulate General in Frankfurt’s Virtual Independence Day Concert, Ating Kalayaan.
Admission is free. Visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.