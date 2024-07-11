CCP music scholars shine in PPO Young People’s Concert

Meet the CCP scholars

From his early fascination with rhythm through drumming to his rapid immersion in piano lessons, Aidan Ezra Baracol’s musical journey has been marked by swift progression. Under Professor Godofredo Areza, he debuted with a solo piano recital at the SEARCA Auditorium in the University of the Philippines in 2017. He continued his music studies as a piano major under Professor Josue Greg Zuniega, through a full scholarship at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), Mt. Makiling.

With further studies with Professor Anthony Say in 2019, Baracol excelled both academically and musically, garnering honors such as the Natatanging Gawad para sa Sining (Outstanding Student in the Arts) and the Ani ng Dangal awards. He has triumphed in 16 local and international piano competitions, including the NAMCYA Junior Piano Competition.

Baracol is currently a student at the Royal Academy of Music, London, attending masterclasses with renowned instructors, such as Roberta Rust and Wael Farouk. He has been awarded scholarships by the CCP in 2023.

Cavite-born flutist Mark Kenedy Rocas began playing the flute at nine years old. He later joined the Sta. Cecilia Band 89, and became a member of the Philippine Youth Symphonic Band from 2005 to 2012.

Also a PHSA graduate, he performed his first recital at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater) in 2011. Trained under Professor Enrique Barcelo, Professor Antonio Maigue and Francisco Candelaria, he earned his music degree, majoring in flute, at the UP College of Music.

He has also taken several masterclasses under renowned international artists, such as Daniel Agi of the Handwerk Ensemble (Germany), Christoph Bosh of the Phoenix Ensemble (Basel), Michael Sitsky, Raphael Leone of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and Ulrich Muller Doppler.

As a CCP Scholar, he is presently immersed in finishing his masters in flute performance, under the tutelage of internationally acclaimed flutist Sooyun Kim, at the Longy School of Music of Bard College.

