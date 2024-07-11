CALABARZON takes early Palaro lead

CEBU CITY - CALABARZON dominated the top spot in the overall medal tally after Day 1 of the 64th Palarong Pambansa late Monday here.

Strong performances in swimming, athletics, and chess allowed CALABARZON to rack up 13 gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.

Notable performers for Region IV-A in Day 1 are Palaro record holder and gold medalist Jasmine Mojdeh of the secondary girls' 200-meter butterfly event and chess player John Curt Valencia, who won two gold medals.

Like CALABARZON, swimming made up most of the National Capital Region’s (NCR) 10-7-9 medal haul in the overall ranking.

Swimmers Patricia Santor of the secondary girls' category and Alessandra Martin of the elementary girls' category both earned two gold medals and one silver medal each on the first day of this year’s Palaro.

Western Visayas is currently in third place with a 9-8-6 medal tally, as six of the golds won came from athletics.

Day 2 starts on Friday, 12 July, at 6 a.m. with the secondary boys' 5000-meter, elementary girls' triple jump, and elementary boys' javelin throw events at the Cebu City Sports Center.