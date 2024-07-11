Calabarzon gets P10-B investment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that his administration has invested nearly P10 billion since 2023 to enhance the economic development of Region 4-A.

During his speech at the distribution of government assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Batangas on Thursday, Marcos said there have been substantial investments and key infrastructure projects in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon) Region within the year.

"We continue to work towards strengthening the economy of Calabarzon," Marcos said in Filipino.

"From 2023 to 2024, we have provided nearly ten billion pesos for the Philippine Rural Development Plan here in Region 4-A," Marcos added.

The President detailed several major projects included in this initiative, designed to enhance connectivity and agricultural productivity in the region. Among these projects are the Taal Lake Circumferential Road and the Lobo Malabrigo — San Juan Laiya Road, which are expected to significantly improve transportation and boost local tourism.

In addition to road infrastructure, Marcos emphasized the nearing completion of critical irrigation projects in the neighboring province of Quezon.

Marcos also lauded the Batangueños for being resilient despite the challenges they faced during the El Niño phenomenon, which ended in June this year.

"My dear fellow citizens, despite the various challenges and numerous difficulties and life’s trials we face, we can overcome all of these if we continue to help one another," Marcos said.

"I believe that Batangueños are inherently brave — brave like barako coffee! You courageously face challenges for the welfare of your families," Marcos added.