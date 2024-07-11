BUT FIRST, A PURSE

As most women know, the right bag can make or break an outfit. This explains why you can’t have just one. There’s the classic leather bag that can survive a hectic workday, then there’s the raffia tote for the weekend, or the dainty top handle for an evening out. It is a good thing, then, that there are myriad of options out there for fashionistas to choose from. Knowing where to go to find that one stylish bag already puts you one chic step ahead of the curve.

The not-so-well-kept secret of the stylish set is Corso Como 88, the multi-brand store that carries a tasteful selection of European luxury brands. Their flagship store over at One Ayala has been a favorite shopping stop for those looking to level up their wardrobe with the latest pieces from Loewe, Celine, Prada, Christian Dior, Pinel et Pinel, A.P.C., Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far and Buti Italia, among others. But owner Imelda Menguito-Sciandra knew that her clients were always craving for something fresh.

When she chanced upon bags made by luxury brand Biagini while shopping in Italy, she knew it was exactly what Manila was looking for. “I fell in love with the hobo bag (Legenda) in python leather. It was beautiful and lightweight for a python bag,” she detailed. “I ended up getting it in every color,”