BUT FIRST, A PURSE

As most women know, the right bag can make or break an outfit. This explains why you can’t have just one. There’s the classic leather bag that can survive a hectic workday, then there’s the raffia tote for the weekend, or the dainty top handle for an evening out. It is a good thing, then, that there are myriad of options out there for fashionistas to choose from. Knowing where to go to find that one stylish bag already puts you one chic step ahead of the curve.
The not-so-well-kept secret of the stylish set is Corso Como 88, the multi-brand store that carries a tasteful selection of European luxury brands. Their flagship store over at One Ayala has been a favorite shopping stop for those looking to level up their wardrobe with the latest pieces from Loewe, Celine, Prada, Christian Dior, Pinel et Pinel, A.P.C., Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far and Buti Italia, among others. But owner Imelda Menguito-Sciandra knew that her clients were always craving for something fresh.
When she chanced upon bags made by luxury brand Biagini while shopping in Italy, she knew it was exactly what Manila was looking for. “I fell in love with the hobo bag (Legenda) in python leather. It was beautiful and lightweight for a python bag,” she detailed. “I ended up getting it in every color,”
BEAUTIFUL BAGS, EXQUISITE CRAFTSMANSHIP
With her interest piqued, Menguito-Sciandra wasted no time in setting up a meeting with the brand’s owners, the Amidei family. She was also greatly impressed by the level of craftsmanship and care that went into each bag. “I knew I had to bring it to the Philippines, and share it with fellow bag enthusiasts back home,” she explains further.
Based out of Modena, Italy, the brand was founded in 1968 under the original name “Silviano Biagini.” When Albert Amidei acquired the brand in 1999, he and his family transformed it into the beloved brand that it is today. At the core of Biagini’s business is the focus on responsibly sourced animal skin from the best Italian tanneries. Quality is of utmost importance, meticulously following regulations set by the European Economic Community (EEC) on wildlife and endangered species protection. Aside from classic leather, they also produce bags in python, exotic skins and raffia.
Biagini combines traditional techniques with modern designs, creating bags that are not only functional, but also have that playful Italian spirit to them. Not to mention the fun vibrant colors! The most delicate of leathers are hand painted only by the most skilled artisans in their workshops. With the knowledge that they have a very discerning clientele, they produce each design only in limited numbers. It’s like bringing home a piece of art with every bag!
MANILA BOUND
Manila’s stylish set finally got to see and feel Biagini bags up close, front, and center in an intimate event over at Corso Como. Celebrities like Issa Pressman, Ruffa Gutierrez, Ryza Cenon, Vanessa Matsunaga, and Phoem Baranda couldn’t help try out which Biagini bag would be the best fit for their lifestyle. Or maybe for a fun night out.
Business woman and scientist Pinky Tobiano, picked out the Animal Charme top handle bag as a counterpoint to her power suit! On the other hand, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee picked out a versatile piece that could easily go from day to night. Even actor Tony Labrusca joined in the fun and gamely posed with the Biagina Legenda in Black python.
For Menguito-Sciandra, knowing that her clients want to put their best foot forward at every turn drives her to keep discovering new brands to introduce to them via Corso Como 88. Who knows what the next big thing she will be discovering real soon.