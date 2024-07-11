BuCor: Over 4K PDL deaths logged in five years

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday revealed that a total of 4,636 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) had died within prison facilities from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2024.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that a total of 1,182 PDLs died in 2020; 1,166 in 2021; 925 in 2022; 876 in 2023; and 487 as of 30 June 2024.

While most of the causes of deaths remained unknown, Catapang welcomed the signing of the Declaration of Cooperation to Strengthen Procedures to Investigate Custodial Deaths of Persons Deprived of Liberty.

This was signed by Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) country manager Daniele Marchesi and University of the Philippines (UP) Manila chancellor Michael Tee.

“We’re doing something really very great, a milestone,” said Catapang who expressed commitment to cooperate in the declaration, adding that the move “can help assess the condition of PDLs in the country.”

Under the declaration, a demised PDL will have to under forensic autopsy first before the body is brought to a funeral parlor for embalming.

It also acknowledges the importance of the 2016 Revised United Nations Manual on the Effective Prevention and Investigation of Extra-legal, Arbitrary and Summary Executions, also known as the Minnesota Protocol, to serve as a guiding document for the investigation of custodial deaths.

Officials believe the new protocols will enhance public trust.

“Our collaboration will ensure even deceased PDLs receive justice, dignity, and respectful treatment,” Remulla said.