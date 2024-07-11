Bong Go expands feeding program to public hospitals

In a bid to provide expanded support to the most vulnerable Filipinos in need of medical attention, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continues to expand his feeding program to public hospitals equipped with Malasakit Centers. This initiative aims to alleviate hunger and provide nutritional support to indigent patients and their families, who often face financial hardships during medical emergencies.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program provides one-stop shops where all concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office are brought together under one roof to ensure medical assistance programs are within reach of poor and indigent Filipinos.

Since the first Malasakit Center was established in 2018, there are now 165 centers that have assisted more or less 10 million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH.

The addition of a feeding program near these centers underscores Senator Go's commitment to a holistic approach to healthcare.

Senator Go's feeding program specifically targets indigent patients who are often unable to afford regular meals due to the high costs associated with medical treatments. "Our goal is to help ensure that no Filipino goes hungry, especially those who are already facing significant health challenges," said Senator Go.

"By providing meals, we can help them recover faster and relieve some of the financial burdens on their families," he added.

From July 8 to 10, Go’s Malasakit Team organized feeding programs at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City; Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital in Palo, Leyte; Cainta Municipal Hospital in Cainta, Margarito Duavit Memorial Hospital in Binangonan, and Casimiro Ynares Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, all in the province of Rizal; Philippine Heart Center and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, both in Quezon City.

The feeding program's success hinges on collaboration with hospitals. Senator Go's office has been working closely with these entities to ensure the efficient distribution of meals and to identify patients who need assistance the most.

Senator Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, remains dedicated to expanding the feeding program to more hospitals and Malasakit Centers across the country.

His vision is to create a support system that addresses not only the medical needs but also the nutritional and emotional well-being of the poorest Filipinos. As the program grows, it serves as a testament to the power of compassion and community in building a healthier, more resilient nation.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.

“Sa mga pasyente, huwag po kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa. Patuloy nating haharapin ang mga pagsubok na ito ng magkakasama. Kasama ninyo kami na nagmamalasakit sa inyong kalagayan. Magtulungan tayo, at sa tulong ng Diyos, malalampasan natin ang mga pagsubok na ito,” he ended.