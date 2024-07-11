Asia gains redemption

CEBU CITY — After settling for a mere silver medal last year, Asia Paraase of Central Visayas finally gained redemption as she copped the first gold medal in the 64th Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center here on Thursday.

Paraase, daughter of former national team member Sarah Mae Abucay, clocked 10 minutes and 27.36 seconds to rule the secondary girls’ 3000-meter event at the formal start of hostilities of this prestigious multi-sport conclave.

She said it was a sweet victory as she was able to beat Chrishia Mae Tajarros of Eastern Visayas, who ruled the 2023 Batang Pinoy women’s U18 1500-meter event last year.

But more than that, she was also able to clinch her first gold medal after suffering heartbreaks in the previous edition of the Palaro.

“This is my first gold medal in the Palaro,” an emotional Paraase, an incoming Grade 12 student at the Pajo National High School, said.

“I’m proud of myself because I didn’t think I would win since my opponent, who won the silver medal this year, beat me in the Batang Pinoy last year.”

She said she didn’t make major adjustments in her training.

“I didn’t change much in my training. I just put my trust in God and kept believing in myself because that’s the only thing I can bring to the game.”

Tajarros settled for silver medal with 10:39.72 while Mary Jane Pagayon of Davao came in at third place with 10.52.72.

Paraase kept herself in shape by joining various fun-run tournaments and her club, Spectrum Runners.

“The sponsor of our team would give us vitamins and the fun runs I joined served as a time trial for training,” said Paraase, who looks up to 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympian and Cebu City native Mary Joy Tabal.

Paraase admitted she has been getting scholarship offers from schools both here and Manila for college but declined to name which universities are after her services.

“There’s a lot of offers for me but let’s just keep that part private for now,” Paraase said.