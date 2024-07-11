Photos

APP PASS BILL

LOOK: During a media conference held at a hotel in Quezon City on 11 July 2024, the Commission on Population and Development, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Philippines, and the Philippine Legislators' Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD) emphasized the critical need for the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill to be passed in the Philippines. This year's theme, "Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all," emphasizes addressing adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights through comprehensive policies and programs. | via Analy Labor