3 global brands to expand in Clark

CLARK Freeport — Three global brand names is set to expand their operations inside the Clark Civil Aviation Complex that will transform this Freeport into a premier logistics and aviation hub.

According to Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang, the global brand companies Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), UPS and Lufthansa Technik AG are set to expand their operations here.

He added that this will pour investments into their facilities at the Clark International Airport (CRK) and will help the government realize its vision of transforming Clark into a premier logistics and aviation hub.

“With its own international airport and accessibility to Northern Luzon and Metro Manila via expressways, Clark is the perfect spot for air freight and aviation services — and international companies are certainly taking notice. We at the BCDA Group are excited to witness how these players will transform the landscape of Clark and transform it into a global logistics hub,” Bingcang said.

According to Bingcang, CRK operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) has approved the expansion plan of the UPS at the complex last March. He added that the UPS expanded Clark hub will be operational by 2026.

“This will allow the company to strengthen its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain, and healthcare logistics services in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

LIPAD also signed an agreement with FedEx for expansion of its gateway in Clark. The company cited that the gateway will be twice its former size and will enhance the company’s capabilities to support local businesses that want to tap the international market, as well as the growing demand for e-commerce, freight, and cold-chain shipments across the region.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for aircraft, engines and components, has also expressed intent to invest P8 billion to build its second hangar in Clark.

To support the needs of these companies, the BCDA will undertake the expansion of CRK’s airside facilities, including taxiways, aprons, landside access roads, and utilities, to accommodate more aircraft movement, improve turnaround times, and enhance the overall operational efficiency of the airport. This is one of the priority projects being pitched by the national government as part of the Luzon Economic Corridor.