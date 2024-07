VIDEOS

2024 Presidential Awards for Outstanding MSMEs

LOOK: Small Business Corporation was honored with Presidential Recognition as an Outstanding Development Partner for its successful implementation of the RISE UP Program, which significantly improves access to finance. Under the leadership of President and CEO Robert C. Bastillo, SB Corp. continues to play a pivotal role as a key partner of the DAILY TRIBUNE's Asian Innovation Forum. | 📸 SB Corp. FB, Yummie Dingding