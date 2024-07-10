Vermosa furthers mission to support Phl sports

An Athlete’s House envisioned to enhance the training of elite national athletes who are honing their skills for national and international competitions is now open at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub inside Vermosa Estate in Imus, Cavite.

The 30-room athletes’ accommodations built on the spacious Sports Hub grounds of the 752-hectare Ayala Land estate – was officially inaugurated last July 10, with the groundbreaking of the Athletics Center Dugout taking place right after.

The Athlete’s House is very accessible to the different sports facilities in the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, which includes a FINA-standard Olympic size swimming pool with a warm-up pool, an IAAF certified 400- meters track oval, a multi-sport open field, an indoor fitness facility equipped with a sports science laboratory and is one of the three football pitches in the country with a valid FIFA certification.

Designed with the Filipino athlete in mind, room configurations were designed to fit a family looking for an active getaway or a team seeking a comfortable and convenient home base for their trainings. The bathrooms have a three-way feature to enable three persons to use the shower, toilet, and vanity area simultaneously. Aside from the room amenities, there are other offers such as a marketplace, open bar and lounge that guests will enjoy. The best part is the training facilities and gym are just a few meters away.

The Athletics’ Center Dugout meanwhile is the only missing piece to the FIFA Certified football field that will turn the AVSH grounds into a busy competition venue for both professional and amateur leagues. It is projected for completion is the first quarter of 2025. The facility features locker rooms for playing teams, a dedicated room for officials and referees, a room for our media partners, and an open deck for VIP guests that offers panoramic views of the field and track. They are also improving the spectator experience by investing on expansive canopies to better protect spectators from the weather. art professionally managed Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub has long been envisioned to be the premier training ground of amateur and professional athletes and the preferred venue for national and international sports events in the Philippines. It is open to the public.

Among the athletes supported by Ayala Corp. are two-time Olympic swimmer Jasmine Alkhadi; goldmedal archer Andrea Robles; youngest nationally ranked karateka Prince Alejo; world-ranked archer and SEAG medalist Pia Bidaure; world-ranked archer Abby Bidaure; Philippines’ top foil fencer Nat Perez; world-ranked fencer Noel Jose and Filipino Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena, currently ranked second in the world.

Recently, Vermosa also opened its facilities to the young athletes of Takbo Kabitenyo, a non-profit organization for young runners from Cavite who aspire to become national athletes one day.

“The formal inauguration of the Athlete’s House is a testament of Vermosa’s ongoing commitment to support Philippine sports and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all,” said Moses John (MJ) Aragones, Project Development Manager of Ayala Land Estates, Inc.

The Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub (AVSH) is the regular training ground of National Sports Associations such as the Triathlon Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Rugby Football Union and the Philippine Athletic and Track and Field Association. AVSH is open to the public as well as a pay-per-use facility so you can train there by booking through the hotline 0967-405 5782.