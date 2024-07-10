UnionBank extends SSS UMID promo

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has extended its promo period for SSS Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) cardholders who will be given a chance to own a Nissan Navara.

The UnionBank SSS AsenSSSo Raffle Promo will now run until 31 July.

To qualify for the raffle, Social Security System or SSS members must upgrade their cards to UnionBank SSS UMID Pay Card.

Maintain a minimum balance

They must also use the new card to transfer funds or pay bills and maintain a minimum balance of P2,000.

The winner of Nissan Navara as grand prize will be announced on 8 August. The minor prize of P100,000 cash credit to three winners will also be known on the same day.

Other prizes for the weekly draw include SM e-gift certificates and Yamaha NMax motorcycles for the monthly draw.

Since the launch of the promo, UnionBank has awarded Yamaha NMax to six clients, including 33-year-old Rhealyn Bonggato.

Faster SSS loan approval

Through her UnionBank account, Rhealyn said she was able to receive an SSS loan faster and can regularly pay monthly expenses easily.

“I decided to apply for the UMID Pay Card, so that I had a valid ID as well as an ATM card. The loan automatically got credited to my new UnionBank account afterwards,” she said.

“When my salary comes in, I transfer it immediately to my UnionBank account. That’s what I use to withdraw, to pay any bills I may have,” Rhealyn added.