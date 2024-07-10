UN Sounds Alarm Over Activist's Abduction in Libya

The United Nations voiced grave concern over the recent kidnapping of political activist Al-Moatassim Al-Areebi in Misrata in a statement made on Wednesday. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) urged the relevant authorities to look into the matter immediately and make arrangements for Al-Areebi's safe and prompt release. Al-Areebi was reportedly abducted by an unidentified armed gang 190 kilometers east of Tripoli.

The episode brings to light the continued security issues in Libya, where kidnappings and arbitrary detentions have alarmingly increased in frequency. According to UNSMIL, at least 60 examples of people who are being held nationwide due to their real or suspected political ties have been reported. The mission stressed how these actions have undermined Libya's rule of law and fostered a culture of fear.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, speaking before the Human Rights Council, noted that the targeting of political opponents and dissenting voices has accelerated in recent years. He pointed out that the lack of accountability for past violations remains a serious obstacle to reconciliation and continues to drive conflict in the country.

The UN's statement serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of human rights and political freedom in Libya, which has been plagued by division and unrest since the 2011 overthrow of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi. As the country remains split between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi, the international community continues to call for the release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and an end to the cycle of impunity.

(Source: Agence France-Presse)