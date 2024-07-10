UE stars shine in Oblation fencing

University of the East (UE) fencers Willa Liana Galvez and Abi France Pangilinan posted contrasting wins to pocket the gold medals in their respective categories while Lily Juico won her first epee title during the Oblation Fencing Cup over the weekend in Quezon City.

Galvez, an incoming Grade 8 for the Red Warriors who made her University Athletic Association of the Philippines debut in Season 86 last March, won the gold medal in 12U girl’s foil division following a thrilling 10-8 win over Christine Morales.

It was the last competition for Galvez in the 12U, as she will turn 13 on 16 July.

“I’m just happy to win my last 12U competition,” said Galvez, who let out a scream following a 7-5 victory in the semifinal round against Yuna Canlas.

“My last two tournaments in 12U ended in defeats in the finals and semifinals — both times I thought it was my last. I was given another chance, which is probably my last match in 12U, so I gave it my all.”

Canlas and Jonie Ching settled with the bronze medals.

Galvez and Canlas are set to join a training camp on 13 to 18 July in Taiwan, and a competition on 20 to 22 July in Thailand as they gear up for UAAP Season 87.

Pangilinan, on the other hand, won the gold medal in 12U mixed epee as he edged Juico, 10-5, in the finals.

He and Canlas are both incoming Grade 7 student-athlete scholars at UE with Ryona Salvante (saber), while Don Geronimo (epee) and Bryan Siembra (sabre) are both entering Grade 10, and Eya Mendoza (foil) is a Grade 11 transferee.

As the top finisher in girls, Juico — daughter of Quezon City District 1 councilor and QCSep Fencing Team founder Joseph Juico — got the gold medal.

Galvez, who lost to Pangilinan in the semifinals, earned the silver medal, while Ching and Mary Guidote of Mandaluyong Fencing got the bronze.

Johnshie Candelaria of Hampton Court FC finished behind Pangilinan with the silver in the boys bracket, while Kevin Salipong and Yoseph Mabini of QCSep shared for the bronze medal in the event organized by Oblation Fencing, founded in 2022 by UP fencers Michael Tan and Dale Gonzales.