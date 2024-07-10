TPLEX extension to boost economic, tourism activities in Luzon — PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed high hopes for the upcoming Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) extension project, highlighting its potential to significantly improve travel and economic activity across Luzon.

In his speech at the presentation of the signed concession agreement of the TPLEX extension project, Marcos said the project has the potential to create a more interconnected economy, especially in Luzon.

"Remembering how the TPLEX became a driver of economic growth in Central and Northern Luzon when it was completed, we expect this extension to generate an even greater flurry of activity," Marcos said in his speech

The extension project aims to connect Rosario, La Union to San Juan, La Union, reducing travel time between the two points from 90 minutes to 40 minutes. This improvement is expected to benefit not only tourists but also those transporting goods between the northern and southern regions.

"Once finished, this extension will reduce travel time... resulting in smoother and safer journeys for those who wish to go to and from La Union, and the Ilocos and Cordillera Regions," Marcos said.

"We also expect it to forge value-adding partnerships among agriculture, industry, and tourism enterprises in the area as it links vital regional corridors and hubs. This will, of course, generate a significant number of decent jobs and more opportunities for all," Marcos added.

The President urged San Miguel Holdings Corporation to finish the TPLEX Extension Segment 1 by 2028 and to adhere to the planned timelines for the remaining sections.

The 59.4-kilometer TPLEX Extension Project is a four-lane toll road featuring five interchanges, starting from the final TPLEX exit in Rosario, La Union, and extending to San Juan, La Union.

Besides reducing travel time, the project is expected to stimulate economic growth along the expressway corridor by promoting the development of new growth hubs in Region I and nearby provinces.

Valued at P23.36 billion, this project is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and San Miguel Holdings Corporation (SMHC). The project concessionaire is the SMC TPLEX Extension Infrastructure Corporation (STEIC), a Special Purpose Company (SPC) of SMHC.