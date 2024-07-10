Thoughts to Live by: St. Benedict the Abbot

Today's Thoughts to Live by, July 11, Thurs, 14th Week in Ordinary Time, St. Benedict, Abbot:

Readings --

Hos. 11:1-4, 8-9;

Ps. 80:2, 3, 15-16;

Mt. 10:7-15.

1. Some Notes on St Benedict -- Benedict was born of a noble family in Nursia, Italy, ca. 480 AD. As a young man, he was sent to Roman schools. Appalled by the decadent life in Rome, he withdrew to a cave in the rocks beside the lake near the ruins of Nero's palace above Subiaco, east of Rome. There he lived alone for three years, furnished with food and monastic garb by St. Romanus, a monk of a nearby monastery. Because of his sanctity, he was chosen as abbot of one of the nearby monasteries. But his reforming zeal was resisted. An attempt to poison failed, when the glass of wine shattered as he blessed it.

2. He returned to his cave, but disciples flocked to him. He founded 12 monasteries under his general control, each with 12 monks. Officials of Rome offered their sons to become monks under his care, two of whom became his best known disciples, Maurus and Placid.

3. Disturbed by the intrigues of a neighboring priest, he left the area, and settled in Monte Cassino. In 530, he founded the great Benedictine Monastery of Monte Cassino which lies on a hilltop between Rome and Naples. He converted many pagans, by his preaching and his holy life.

4. His sister, St. Scholastica, later came to live in a nearby nunnery and became its head. She died shortly before her brother. Benedict died of a fever in Monte Cassino, ca. 547 AD. He and St. Scholastica were buried in the same tomb. St. Benedict was wise, saintly, authoritative but fatherly, firm but loving, a spiritual master, fitted and accustomed to rule and guide others.

5. His main achievement was his Rule of St. Benedict. It became one of the most influential religious rules of Western Christendom. It emphasized balance and moderation alongside spirituality. St. Benedict told his monks to follow humility and obediece as their principal virtues. Eight hours a day are to be dedicated to prayer, 8 hrs to sleep, and eight to work, such as manual labor, works of charity, and reading. The Order of St. Benedict is not like other religious order that have central governments. They consist of independent monastic communities.

6. In 1964, Pope Paul VI declared St. Benedict Patron of Europe. In 1980, Pope St. John Paul II declared him co-patron of Europe, together with Sts. Cyril and Methodius. Of him, Pope Benedict said: "With his life and work, St. Benedict exercised a fundamental influence on the development of European civilization and culture," and helped Europe to emerge from the "dark night of history" that followed the fall of the Roman Empire.

7. 1st Reading, Hos. 11:1-4, 8-9, The Lord's Love for Israel (Ephraim). "When Israel was a child I loved him, out of Egypt I called my son" (v. 1). Mt. 2:5 applies the 2nd part of the verse to the return of Jesus from Egypt. The Lord cannot treat Israel as he treated Admah or Zeboiim, destroying the cities with Sodom and Gomorrah (see Gen. 19:24-25; Dt. 29:22). "My heart is overwhelmed... I will not give in to my blazing anger; I will not destroy Ephraim again ... For I am God, and not a man... present among you; I will not come in wrath" (vv. 8-9).

8. Gospel, Mt. 10:7-15 -- Jesus sends the 12 on mission. Go and proclaim, "The kingdom of heaven is at hand" (v. 7). "Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received, without cost you are to give" (v. 8). The Apostles are to do the same miracles that Jesus does. "Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belts; no sack for the journey, or a second tunic, or walking stick. The laborer deserves his pay" (vv. 9-10). The Apostles are not to take money, provisions or unnecessary clothing with them. Those who receive them will provide lodging and food for them.

9. "As you enter a house, wish it peace. If the house is worthy, let your peace come upon it; if not, let your peace return to you" (vv. 12-13). "Whoever will not receive you or listen to your words -- go outside that house or town and shake the dust from your feet" (v. 14). A sign of total dissociation from the unbeliever. "Amen, I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment than for that town" (vv. 14-15). Rejection of the kingdom of heaven merits damnation.

10. Prayer -- O God, you made Saint Benedict an outstanding guide to teach us how to live in your service. Grant, we pray, that by preferring your love to everything else, we may walk in the way of your commandments. This we pray, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

