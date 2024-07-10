Teves extradition ‘a matter of time’

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday revealed that the extradition of former Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. is now in the “last stages” of the process just two weeks since it disclosed the decision of Timor-Leste to grant the Philippines’ extradition request.

In a Palace briefing, Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres confirmed the development of the process and said that the camp of the expelled lawmaker has 30 days to file its appeal on the decision of Timor-Leste.

“We are very confident and we are on top of the situation,” Andres said.

To recall, the former Negros Oriental Third District representative was slapped with 10 counts of murder, 12 counts of frustrated murder and four counts of attempted murder before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51.

This was in relation to the 4 March 2023 shootings in Pamplona, Negros Oriental that led to the killing of Governor Roel Degamo and several others.

Meantime, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez revealed that the prosecution is preparing for the return of Teves to the country as he urged the former lawmaker to face the charges against him and trust the country’s justice system.