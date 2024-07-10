Taiwan, ADMU, PMA collab for sustainability race

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan Excellence, and the International Trade Administration have chosen Ateneo De Manila University and the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) to launch its ‘Go Green with Taiwan’, a global competition that pursues proposals that focus on using Taiwan’s green products and solutions, or on fostering cooperation to achieve environmental and economic sustainability.

“The reason why we launch such an initiative is because we are facing climate change challenges. We are calling for proposals from the Philippines among other countries that can improve the environment that will be helpful for generations to come,” said Taiwan Trade Center Manila director Alex Lai during the competition launch at the Ateneo De Manila University in Katipunan, Quezon City on Thursday.

Lai said Taiwan is aiming to reach net zero by 2050, which is the reason why they launched the competition to collate proposals from other like-minded countries, including the Philippines.

“Go Green with Taiwan is not just an ordinary competition but an action plan to have a sustainable future,” he said, adding that Taiwan, among other nations, cannot do it alone but employ collaboration to get proposals with the latest cutting-edge and green solutions.

According to Lai, the proposals will be evaluated in four categories: environmental and economic sustainability; feasibility; innovation; and connection of products or solutions from Taiwanese enterprises.

Of the six categories that proposals may be submitted in, two of them should focus on green energy, energy and storage, and energy saving.

He said the three best proposals will each be awarded $20,000 and six finalists will get a free round-trip to Taiwan.

For his part, Ateneo School of Management Dean, Dr. Roberto Galang said that they are accepting the challenge and encouraged their students to join the competition.

“We in Ateneo believe that empowering students not just with the knowledge and skills, but with the purpose and passion to make a difference. We are giving the full support to Go Green with Taiwan for taking these initiatives to Manila and their dedication to fostering global competition for a sustainable future,” he said.