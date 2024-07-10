SM MOA lands iconic global award-winning boulangerie

In February 2016, the winner of the Coupe du Monde de Boulangerie — the world’s premier baking competition — was made known, and when the name was called out, France was shattered.

Much to the chagrin of the country and its proud boulangers, it was now official: the best baguettes in the world (at least at that particular point in time) were made not by French boulangers, but by — mon Dieu! — Koreans.

The Coup de Monde de la Boulangerie is an international artisan bread baking competition held every three years in Paris — the world’s only competition where the best bakers from various countries practicing the craft of artisan baking compete against each other.

The French may have been reduced to teeth-gnashing when the winner was announced by the competition’s judges in 2016, but for Koreans, particularly Hur Young-in of SPC Group, the South Korean multinational chain of bakery cafes that owns Paris Baguette (PB), it was a triumphantly historic milestone victory, an affirmation that Korea — and Paris Baguette specifically — is the best in the world in terms of baking that most essential of French staples, the baguette.