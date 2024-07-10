Senate panel cites Guo, 7 others for contempt

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has cited suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for contempt, along with seven others, for failing to appear at the resumption of its hearing into the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in her municipality and her alleged connection to it.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Senator Risa Hontiveros, the committee chair, approved Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s motion to cite Alice Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wenyi Lin, Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo, Seimen Guo, Dennis Cunanan and Nancy Gamo for contempt.

Jian Zhong Guo, a Chinese national, is Mayor Guo’s father, while Wenyi Lin, also a Chinese national, is believed to be her biological mother. Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo and Seimen Guo are believed to be her siblings.

Guo had previously informed the committee of her inability to attend, saying she was “not physically and mentally fit.”

Additionally, the Senate panel issued a subpoena to Alberto Rodulfo “AR” de la Serna, the former executive assistant of Harry Roque, a former presidential spokesperson. De la Serna gained attention after documents found in a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, suggested that Roque sponsored his trip to Europe in 2021.

In an affidavit, Roque justified taking De la Serna along as a travel companion due to his health issues such as diabetes, a coronary stent, and acute spinal stenosis.

De la Serna, a Business Administration graduate of Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, and Mr. Supranational Philippines 2016, held the position of Executive Assistant III in the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

The Senate panel also issued subpoenas to Jaimielyn Cruz, Roderick Paul Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Katherin Cassandra Ong, Jonathan Mendoza, Ronelyn Baterna, Michael Bryce Mascarenas, Stephanie Mascarenas, Rodrigo Banda, Jing Gu, Daniel Salcedo Jr., Chona Alejandre and Duanren Wu.

An arrest warrant was sought for Alice Guo for her absence at the Senate investigation. Senator Hontiveros expressed her intention to write to Senate President Francis Escudero, to urge action against Guo and seven others allegedly involved in illegal activities at the raided Lucky South 99, despite having been subpoenaed.

“I will immediately write to the Senate President so it reaches his desk today,” Hontiveros said. She reiterated Escudero’s readiness to sign Guo’s arrest warrant upon her panel’s request.

Explaining the Senate rules, Hontiveros emphasized that the investigation, aimed at legislation, follows the issuance of subpoenas. Continuous non-compliance could result in contempt charges and, ultimately, arrest warrants.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Senator Win Gatchalian requested the committee to cite Mayor Guo, Gamo, Cunanan, Lin, Seimen Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wesley Guo and Sheila Guo for contempt due to their failure to attend the fourth hearing on Lucky South 99’s illegal operations.

Gatchalian expressed disappointment, calling their actions disrespectful to the Senate and its processes. He emphasized that ignoring subpoenas undermines the institution’s efforts to uncover the truth.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada moved to issue an arrest warrant against Alice Guo after reviewing her excuse letter for missing the hearing.

In her letter, Guo cited ongoing mental health issues: “Since then, my condition has not improved and even worsened. Truth be told, I have already sought professional help but the medical professionals that I have consulted refused to issue a medical certificate stating my condition for fear that they may also experience the humiliation and ridicule that I am going through.”

Estrada dismissed Guo’s explanation as unacceptable and proposed she be evaluated by a government doctor to ascertain the truth. He moved to issue an arrest warrant for her attendance at the next hearing, a motion approved by Hontiveros.

Meanwhile, Senator Nancy Binay criticized Guo’s use of mental health issues as a reason for skipping the investigation, stating, “It’s unfair to those with genuine mental health conditions. Mental health is a serious issue and should not be used as an excuse for dishonesty.”