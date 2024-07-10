RUNAWAY WINNERS: Sarines, Chan hold on leads all the way to JPGT triumphs

Moments after scoring his third leg victory, Vito Sarines is already set for a fourth. And he’s got three tries to nail it.

“I will compete in the rest of the Luzon series and aim for another victory,” said the young and stylish Sarines after capturing the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 4 Wednesday at the Riviera Golf and Country Club Couples course.

He took the lead right on opening day and didn’t let up, carding a 74 (to go with 70 on Day 1) under overcast skies for a 144 and 15-stroke victory in 10-12 division.

Sarines, who will turn 12 on 11 August, already has triumphs in Splendido and Pinewoods under his belt. That’s on top of his runner-up finish at Pradera Verde.

Like him, opening-day leader Aerin Chan held on to capture the title in the Girls’ side of the fourth leg of the regional series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

It was Chan’s first title after two fifth-place finishes in previous tournaments. She slowed down with an 86 after an impressive 73 and won by five with a 159 total.

Quincy Pilac shot an 85 for second at 164, while Pradera Verde leg winner Georgina Handog and Maurysse Abalos, who topped the Splendido Taal leg, placed third and fourth with 84-175 and 97-191, respectively.

“It’s really exciting to win, and I hope to continue this success in future tournaments,” said Chan, daughter of PBA star Jeff Chan.

In the boys’ 8-9 group, Cebu’s Kvan Alburo, already a finalist after dominating the three-part Visayas series recently, delivered another wire-to-wire triumph.

He matched his first-round output of 90, finishing the 36-hole competition with a 180. He bested Jesus Yambao and Michael Ray Hortel II by 23 strokes.

Athena Serapio made a strong debut in the JPGT, cruising to an 11-stroke victory in the girls’ youngest category with a 91 for a 184 total. Tyra Garingalao finished second with 100 for a 195, while Andrea Dee came in third with a 103, totaling 202.

In the 13-15 category, set over 54 holes, Jose Carlos Taruc and Levonne Talion maintained firm control, while Patrick Tambalque and Rafa Anciano stayed ahead of their rivals in the premier 16-18 division of the nationwide circuit supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.