‘Rowdy’ Russian DJ collared

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration Intelligence Division (BIID) apprehended a 36-year-old Russian DJ at a club in a Pasay City mall last Monday.

Authorities identified the Russian as Andrei Umanskii, who is classified as an undesirable alien subject to deportation.

According to BIID chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., Umanskii’s arrest follows an expulsion order issued by the BI Board of Commissioners in 2023 for overstaying his visa for more than three years.

Umanskii has a history of documented altercations in Palawan. In 2020, he was arrested in El Nido for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Local officials reported the incident.

He was again involved in a physical altercation with a tricycle driver in Puerto Princesa in 2022, as reported by local media.

“We are committed to maintaining peace and order, and we will take action against those who violate our laws,” said BI commissioner Norman Tansingco, stressing the agency’s stance on such behavior.

“The Bureau of Immigration does not welcome foreigners who abuse the country’s hospitality,” he added.

Tansingco also issued a warning to all foreign nationals to comply with Philippine laws and regulations.