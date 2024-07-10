Rookies near PVL contracts

Drafted rookies in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Draft are expected to have signed with their respective clubs within 15 days of their selection.

Last Monday, the highly successful first-ever Draft saw 23 out of the 47 aspirants land spots with the 12 participating teams, which have until 23 July to present qualifying offers to their picks.

PVL president Ricky Palou said that they gave the teams more time to arrange and finalize their deals with the players they have chosen at least a week after the start of the mid-season Reinforced Conference opening on 16 July.

First-round picks must be presented on a minimum of three-year offer while players selected in the second and succeeding rounds will get at least a one-year contract.

The PVL has also set a rookie salary scale with the No. 1 pick getting P150,000, P135,000 to the 2nd, P120,000 to the 3rd and P110,000 to the fourth pick overall while the fifth to 12th picks will have a range of a minimum of P50,000 up to 100,000.

Palou added that the league will impose strict measures to preserve the integrity of the Draft and protect the teams and players, especially those chosen in the first round.

“If the teams that drafted them want the players but fail to strike a deal, then the players they drafted won’t become free agents. As long as the team complies with the rules that we set, that we put in place, the players that they drafted still belong to them,” Palou said.

“If after a year they still don’t agree on a contract, the draft rights will still belong to them for the next two years.”

Palou explained that these rules and policies will protect teams from having their players poached by other clubs by luring them with competitive offers within the duration of their Draft rights.

“What we’re afraid of is for teams to tell the (drafted) players, ‘Don’t sign with them, we’ll offer you a better deal next year.’ We don’t want that,” Palou said.

“So, for three years, the rights will belong to the team that drafted them.”

Thea Gagate of La Salle was selected No.1 pick overall by Zus Coffee followed by other former Lady Spikers Leila Cruz (Capital1), Julia Coronel (Galeries Tower) and Maicah Larroza (Farm Fresh).

Lucille Almonte (Nxled), Steph Bustrillo (Akari), Rochelle Lalongisip (Cignal), Angelica Alcantara (PLDT), Karen Verdeflor (Chery Tiggo), AA Adolfo (Petro Gazz), Lorraine Pecaña (Choco Mucho) and Aleiah Torres (Creamline) round up the first round draftees.

Players selected in the second round and onwards can be offered salaries ranging from P50,000 to P80,000.

Undrafted players (rookie free agents) also have the same range of offers for at least a one-conference contract.