Remulla back to work

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will be back to work on Thursday to carry out his official duties after almost four months of absence.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano disclose that the DoJ chief is already in good health and on the right track to recovery after his heart bypass surgery last year.

“His health is good. Recovery is on the uptick after his doctors asked him to go on a strict diet in order to lose weight,” Clavano said in a message to reporters.

He also provided a photo of Remulla alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the signing of the 2024 National Prosecution Service (DoJ-NPS) Rules on Preliminary Investigations and Inquest Proceedings at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday.