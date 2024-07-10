Regional Evac Center turned over to Zambales

SAN MARCELINO, Zambales — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) turned over the newly completed Regional Evacuation Center (REC) to the local government on Tuesday.

The REC is located at Sitio San Carias in Barangay Laoag of this town during an inauguration ceremony.

According to DPWH R3 Assistant Director Melquiades Sto. Domingo, the REC has an allotted budget of P38.56 million that was constructed in two phases. He added that the facility is equipped with essential amenities such as kitchens, comfort rooms, playrooms for children, a prayer room, a clinic and a breastfeeding room, designed to accommodate at least 106 families or approximately 530 individuals during emergencies.

Sto. Domingo said that the completion of the one-story structure serves a dual purpose as both a community center and emergency refuge, significantly improving the municipality’s disaster resilience.

“This facility, the fourth to be built in Zambales following those in Olongapo City, Castillejos and Botolan, will provide secure temporary shelter for families during disasters, enabling the local government to deliver essential services and aid to affected families in regaining stability,” Sto. Domingo added.

Phase I of the project, initially allocated P30.35 million for laying the foundation for the structure’s stability and durability, was completed in July 2023, while the subsequent phase, costing P8.21 million, involved completing the construction and installing essential components such as sewer lines, plumbing fixtures, toilet partitions, tiling, and painting to enhance functionality and accommodate evacuees.

“These features ensure that the evacuation center is not only well-built but also fully equipped to meet the community’s needs during both emergency and non-emergency times,” Sto. Domingo emphasized.

He added that completing this project, the third to be completed and turned over this year, marks a significant advancement in local disaster response capabilities and reflects collaborative efforts to enhance community resilience as part of DPWH’s initiative to establish more RECs in Central Luzon.