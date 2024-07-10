PPA backs Phl’s dream to be Asia’s cruise haven

Recognized for its world-renowned surfing spots, Siargao is set to benefit significantly from the enhanced connectivity.

“The DoT set a target that by 2028 or at the end of President Marcos Jr.’s term, we would have achieved passenger inflow of foreign tourists of about 12 million. On the other hand, the President disclosed that we target 28 million foreign tourists by 2028. So, we see that we must open various entrance channels for foreign tourists to penetrate our tourist attractions,” Santiago said.

“We see that our airline passengers are not enough to fill in the numbers, so we need to open other channels for entry, the reason why we are opening cruise terminals for cruise ships to directly enter the country’s localities.”

He said airlines can only accommodate roughly 200 passengers, while cruise vessels can accommodate 2,500 up to 3,000 international passengers or the equivalent of about 10 times of airline passengers at a time in one location.

“As much as possible, the PPA provides berthing facilities for mammoth cruise vessels that can enter ports, for the convenience of cruise passengers. A cruise vessel can only last 10 hours so we want to give their passeWngers a seamless transfer and roam around a tourist destination,” he said.

On top of expanding berthing facilities, Santiago said the PPA would place welcome facilities which include a more convenient processing of immigration and quarantine documents of tourists.

“Utilizing these upgraded facilities will show cruise operators that the Philippines is true to its distinction as the best cruise destination in Asia,” he said.

By 2028, Santiago said the PPA is also expecting the completion of big-ticket maritime projects with five projects in Luzon, six in the Visayas, and three port projects in Mindanao.