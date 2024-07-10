Pinoys crank up multiple campaigns in Singapore

The Philippines has sent a large contingent to the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championships in Singapore to wage battle in four separate fronts.

And as of the first day of hostilities, the men’s individual (Putra Cup) has shown a lot of promise, leading the competition against powerhouses Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Enrique Dimayuga fired a four-under-par 68 to also lead the individual competition with Carl Corpus (69), Jet Hernandez (71) and Shinichi Suzuki (77) providing back-up.

Dimayuga is counted upon to deliver especially after topping the Singapore Open Amateur last week.

Junia Gabasa also buckled down to work after Day 1 of Women’s (Santi Cup), sharing the lead with Singapore’s Alyosa Atienza and Inez Ng and Malaysia’s Ng Jing Xuen who all turned in two-under-par 70s.

Singapore (four-under for 140) is team leader with the Philippines three strokes behind.

In the Lion City Cup (Boys) Individual, hometown bet Brayden Lee grabbed the lead with a 68, while Filipinos Rafael Leoncio (75), Tristan Padilla (83) and Miko Granada (84) carry the fight.

With Singapore as leader following a seven-under opening round, the Philippines lags 21 shots behind for sixth place.

The country’s bets are running fifth in the Girls (Kartini Cup) with Thailand holding the lead.

Mona Sarines leads the Philippine campaign with a 79 while twin Lisa fashioned out an 80, and Nicole Gane 84.