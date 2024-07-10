PBBM tells Quiboloy: Face the music

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has challenged Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to come out and face the accusations against him instead of hiding.

In a media interview in Rizal on Monday, the President said Quiboloy should just come forward instead of questioning the motives of private individuals who offered a P10-million bounty for his capture.

Marcos slammed Quiboloy for seemingly always questioning the authorities who are just following the law. The Chief Executive challenged him to abide by the law.

Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos revealed that a P10-million reward was put up for information leading to the arrest of Quiboloy, who is accused of violating Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act and Republic Act 9208, on Qualified Human Trafficking.

Additionally, a P1-million reward will be given for information leading to the arrest of each of his co-accused. Abalos said the reward was put up by private persons who wanted to help.

“(Quiboloy) can question their (donors’) motives as much as he wants. But he should come out,” Marcos said.

“Let me question his motives. Why is he always questioning the authorities? We are just following the law. He should follow the law, too. That’s all,” he added.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that he knew where Quiboloy was hiding led the Philippine National Police (PNP) to consider filing an obstruction of justice complaint against him.

But former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil lacked a sense of humor, claiming that Duterte was only joking.

Last April, the President slammed Quiboloy for setting conditions for his surrender, calling his demands “the tail wagging the dog.”

Marcos assured the proceedings against Quiboloy would be fair, emphasizing that the pastor should not be concerned about interference from the United States in his cases.

Quiboloy is also wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on sex trafficking charges.