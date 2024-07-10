Photos

PBBM leads Upper Wawa Dam impounding process ceremony

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the impounding process ceremony of the Upper Wawa Dam on 10 July 2024 at Sitio Ilagan, Barangay San Rafael, in Rodriguez, Rizal. Joining the president are (from L-R) Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Prime Infra CEO and President Guillaume Lucci, and MWSS Administrator Engr. Leonor C. Cleofas. The Upper Wawa Dam, an 85-meter roller-compacted concrete structure, was completed ahead of schedule on 30 March 2024 and can store 120 million cubic meters of raw water now. The project aims to provide a reliable alternative water source, benefiting over 700,000 households or about 3.5 million Filipinos, ensuring sustainable water supply, and enhancing long-term water security in the MWSS service area. | via Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool