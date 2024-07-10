Only 16 Russians and 17 Belarusians accepted invitations to compete under a neutral flag, indicating a sharp decline in the number of Russian and Belarusian competitors competing at the future Olympics in Paris in 2024. The sharp decline from the 304 Belarusians and 330 Russians that participated in Tokyo 2020 highlights the continued influence of geopolitical unrest on world sports.

A rigorous two-tiered approval process has been put in place by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for these athletes, who must demonstrate that they have neither actively backed the war in Ukraine or maintained ties to their nation's armed services. Participation from these countries has been severely restricted as a result of this screening procedure, as well as bans from various sports federations and mass rejections from some athlete groupings.

Top tennis players Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, as well as complete judo, wrestling, and gymnastics teams, are notable absentees. A wordless anthem for gold medal winners, competing under a green flag with the initials "AIN," and being barred from the opening ceremony parade and medals table are just a few of the special hurdles that the athletes who do compete will have to overcome.

This circumstance emphasizes the intricate relationship that exists between politics and sports as the Olympic movement tries to strike a balance between the need to respond to global crises and inclusion ideals. The diminished number of athletes from Belarus and Russia as the Games draw nearer serves as a reminder of the ongoing hostilities and the profound effects that international events have on the sports world.

(Source: Inside the Games)