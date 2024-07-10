No TRO vs EO No. 62

The Supreme Court (SC) did not issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) to halt the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 62, which reduces the tariff on imported rice and other agricultural commodities from 35 percent to 15 percent.

Instead, the high court directed respondents in the petition filed by several farmer and cooperative groups to submit their comments on both the petition and the plea for a TRO within 10 days of receiving the resolution.

In a session on Wednesday, the SC stated, “The Court, without giving due course to the petition and prayer for TRO, required the respondents to file their comments within a non-extendable period of 10 days from notice.”

This means that the requested TRO to stop the enforcement of EO 62 has not been denied and will be resolved once the comments are filed.

The petition was filed by officers and members of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) Inc.; Federation of Free Farmers Inc. (FFFI); United Broiler Raisers Association 1 Inc.; Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative (SIDC); and Magsasaka Partylist Rep. Argel Cabatbat.