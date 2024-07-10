Muntinlupa fire victims get needed aid

The local government of Muntinlupa has provided needed assistance to at least 46 families following a fire that ripped through a residential area in Barangay Poblacion lsat 8 July 2024.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said the fire displaced 46 residents. However, some affected families reside on land owned by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“BuCor has a policy requiring certification for residents living on leased or owned land,” Biazon said. “We are currently coordinating with BuCor to ensure all fire victims receive aid.”