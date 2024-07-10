Marcos welcomes NAS, PSO athletes

CEBU CITY — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos welcomes the inclusion of athletes from the National Academy of Sports (NAS) and the Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs) in the staging of the Palarong Pambansa that got underway at the Cebu City Sports Complex here late Tuesday.

The Chief Executive addressed the student-athletes, coaches and officials, saying that the annual sports conclave should be a platform that will harness future professional athletes, Olympians and servant-leaders.

In particular, he lauded the inclusion of athletes from the NAS and PSOs, who will compete against the delegates from 17 regions for the first time ever.

“This event is more than just an inter-school and inter-regional competition; it is also a platform where we discover, develop and hone future professional athletes, Olympians and servant-leaders,” Marcos said.

He added that the digitalization is a major boost in this year’s staging of the Palarong Pambansa.

“The values and virtues that will be displayed and put into practice here — such as excellence, teamwork, discipline, perseverance, and most importantly sportsmanship — are the same ideals that we need to succeed in life and build a great nation,” the Chief Executive said.

Sharing the stage with the President in the opening ceremony was Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, who lauded the role of school-based organizations in providing platforms for aspiring athletes.

Bachmann, who lit the cauldron with the Chief Executive, reiterated that they are preparing for the Paris Olympics while expressing eagerness in discovering new talents who will carry the national flag in the international arena.

“The present is bright, but the future looks brighter seeing these young athletes ready to showcase their own version of history here in Cebu City,” Bachmann said.

Aside from centerpiece athletics and swimming and team sports like basketball and volleyball, the Palarong Pambansa also welcomed the inclusion of soft tennis, karatedo, secondary girls football and Esports as exhibition sports.

Dancesports will also be held on a regular basis with Cebu City being considered as a hotbed of the sport in the country.