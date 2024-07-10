Marcos readies 1-hour detailed SoNA address

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that preparations for his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) are underway.

In a media interview in Montalban, Rizal, Marcos acknowledged the challenge of fitting the extensive government report into a one-hour address.

“There are many issues we need to discuss. So the SoNA is really a report to the nation,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“Honestly, the biggest challenge for us is fitting everything into a one-hour speech for the SoNA. So, what we did is we prepared a brief, about this thick, which is a detailed report to the nation,” he added.

Beyond a progress update, the President highlighted that the SoNA would also address the broader state of the nation, encompassing economic performance, public safety, and social issues such as drug abuse and various threats facing the country.

Recognizing the limitations of time during the SoNA, Marcos said Malacañang is also making some preparations for a detailed report to supplement the address.

According to the President, the supplementary document will aim to provide in-depth insights into initiatives and achievements that cannot be fully covered in the speech due to time constraints.

He added the report will be disseminated widely, including to media outlets, private and public sector partners, schools, and the general public.

“We will provide that to the media and all our partners so that people will know what we are doing and if we are fulfilling our promises,” he said.

On the attire for the event, the President indicated there would be no departure from tradition, stating, “It’s a SoNA. It’s going to be the same as before.”

The President delivers the SoNA annually — on the last Monday of July — to update the nation on its status, outline the administration’s priorities, and urge Congress to pass important legislative measures.