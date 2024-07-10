Lady Bulldogs show deadly form

National University made quick work of Enderun Colleges, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16, for a rousing start in Pool A of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Veteran Vange Alinsug and young winger Kaye Bombita led the Lady Bulldogs’ balanced scoring in the one-hour, 18-minute volleyball clinic that sent a clear message to the rest of the field.

The reigning back-to-back SSL Collegiate Preseason Championship titlist had 13 players chipping in on offense with Alinsug hammering 12 of her game-high 14 points from kills.

NU can secure a spot in the knockout quarterfinals of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner and Mikasa with another victory over Xavier University-Northern Mindanao Selection on Friday.

Bombita added 10 points with nine coming off kills while rookie Celine Marsh made her presence felt off the bench with eight points including seven in the second set.

NU, who ruled University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 to gain a spot in the competition, peppered Enderun with 45 attack points and took advantage of its opponent’s spotty reception to score eight aces.

The Lady Bulldogs were so dominant that head coach Norman Miguel only used his main guns Bella Belen, Sheena Toring and Arah Panique sparingly.

“We’re happy with the win, especially since our goal for this tournament is to gain experience and exposure for our players,” Miguel said.

“I can see that our seniors can lead the rookies. Hopefully, they sustain this performance and make it to the finals.”

Miguel added that he wanted his bench players to step up to prepare them for the coming games as Belen and Panique are set to join Alas Pilipinas in its Japan training camp.

Shane Carmona was the lone Enderun player in double figures with 10 points. Erika Deloria and Zenneth Perolino scored six and four markers, respectively

Meanwhile, Letran swept University of San Carlos, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12, in Pool D behind the duo of Nizelle Martin and Lea Tapang.

The Lady Knights wingers scored 10 markers each and combined for 18 of the squad’s 39 kills.

Gia Maquilang collected eight of her nine points on spikes while Angelique Ledesma added seven for Letran.

Jearl Lapitan paced USC with seven points while Eunice Navarro had four markers.