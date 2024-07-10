KimPau, MaThon and KyleDrea: Why are they the trinity of power tandems?

Once upon a time, in the Kingdom of Star Magic, three love teams ruled: KathDen, composed of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla; LizQuen, made up of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil; and JaDine, formed by James Reid and Nadine Lustre. Box office hits? Check. Top-rating television dramas? Double check. Brand endorsements? Triple check. Yes, KathDen, LizQuen and JaDine ruled and reigned… then. Now, this trinity of love teams turned lovers are part of search engines and archival materials. With them out of the scene, the rise of power tandems has come into being, filling our lives with kilig and high-definition romance.
KimPau leads
With two successful dramas, Linlang and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, the tandem of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino proved to be an astute gamble.
Chiu came from a failed relationship that also started as a love team. Avelino had another muse in Janine Gutierrez, and their partnership had its moderate share of success and fans.
When they became Juliana and Victor in the melodrama, the public was enamored with their characters and the narrative they sold. Yes, KimPau became the newest sweet sensations.
Why does it work? Because both are relatively mature. Acting-wise, the duo gave their all as the volatile couple in their first project and as sugar and spice in all that is nice in the Filipino adaptation of the global hit Korean romantic drama.
Paulo became the knight in shining armor for Kim’s damsel in distress. To many, he is the prince who will give Chui her true love’s kiss and, hopefully, a happily ever after. This is what the public perceives and wants to believe. Their constant togetherness, especially in out-of-town and international shows, their fondness, kindness and love languages are observed by many, adding to the fascination of KimPau being a real romantic pair.
A follow-up project for the two has yet to be announced, and KimPau fans are waiting with bated breath. Their collective fear, of course, is that the tandem’s management may decide for them to separate and work with fresh partners.
In due time, we will know what is next for KimPau.
MaThon is here
They were first known as SnoRene, the most surprising tandem composed of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings. Their original portmanteau came from their respective characters Irene Tiu and Snoop in the drama Can’t Buy Me Love.
The bratty rich girl and everyday boy trope worked big time. While their show was still on air, it was observed that SnoRene stole the limelight from the central love team of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.
Why did this tandem click? Their followers love the duo’s honesty. Maris has a supportive boyfriend, Rico Blanco, while Jennings has been with his non-showbiz girlfriend for more than six years. Their supporters are aware that Maris and Anthony are genuine and not just playing games or giving false praise. They happen to be two actors with fabulous chemistry, talent and heart that bring excitement, fun and good times.
They are now a power tandem because they endorse a fast-food chain and are currently in workshops preparing for their upcoming motion picture under the direction of Jason Paul Laxamana.
Everyone welcomes MaThon with open arms and open wallets. The upcoming movie is predicted to be a box office hit, as declared by the MaThonians.
KyleDrea’s special friendship
During his birthday celebration, Kyle Echarri admitted that he has always been sweet to Andrea Brillantes, with whom he shares a special best friendship. He also revealed that they have always had feelings for each other, and those feelings continue to burn.
Proof of this affection can be seen in the many pictures and videos they share individually and collectively on their respective social media pages, capturing all those lovey-dovey moments and feelings.
It is public knowledge that the duo started as part of the Gold Squad with different partners. Blythe’s love affairs are open books, and through all her heartbreaks, the one young man who is always there for her is her best friend Kyle. Their friendship and closeness became tighter in Senior High.
Though they are involved in separate projects, they make time for each other. It was Echarri who revealed that they see each other personally every other night. He was the one who drove Blythe to watch the Korean oppa fan meet and also fetched her afterward, bringing her home. Such devotion to his best girlfriend, right?
KyleDrea is part of the trinity of power tandems because they exude stellar chemistry, capable of bringing scorching sizzle to a whole new level. And yes, Echarri is every inch a handsome prince to Brillantes’ bubbly and petite princess. The Kahels, fans of KyleDrea, are eagerly hoping that a movie starring the two becomes a reality very soon.
Adding more wattage to KyleDrea, they are now ambassadors for one of the most popular beauty brands.
KimPau, MaThon and KyleDrea — the time and moment of the power tandems is now, and they are bidding farewell to the manufactured love teams of yore. The public cannot hide their adoration, love, and support for the trinity of power tandems.