KimPau, MaThon and KyleDrea: Why are they the trinity of power tandems?

KimPau leads

With two successful dramas, Linlang and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, the tandem of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino proved to be an astute gamble.

Chiu came from a failed relationship that also started as a love team. Avelino had another muse in Janine Gutierrez, and their partnership had its moderate share of success and fans.

When they became Juliana and Victor in the melodrama, the public was enamored with their characters and the narrative they sold. Yes, KimPau became the newest sweet sensations.

Why does it work? Because both are relatively mature. Acting-wise, the duo gave their all as the volatile couple in their first project and as sugar and spice in all that is nice in the Filipino adaptation of the global hit Korean romantic drama.

Paulo became the knight in shining armor for Kim’s damsel in distress. To many, he is the prince who will give Chui her true love’s kiss and, hopefully, a happily ever after. This is what the public perceives and wants to believe. Their constant togetherness, especially in out-of-town and international shows, their fondness, kindness and love languages are observed by many, adding to the fascination of KimPau being a real romantic pair.

A follow-up project for the two has yet to be announced, and KimPau fans are waiting with bated breath. Their collective fear, of course, is that the tandem’s management may decide for them to separate and work with fresh partners.

In due time, we will know what is next for KimPau.