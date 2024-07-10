KEISHA PAULO CHERISHES OVERFLOWING LOVE IN NEW SINGLE ‘AKIN’

Former Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Keisha Paulo celebrates finding the right love in her new single “AKIN.”

The romance track released under Star Music revels in the delightful feeling of abundant love and wanting to grow old with a special someone.

Keisha, who just got engaged to her boyfriend and co-writer for the song Jershon Corpuz, shared that they were very keen to write a song about true love.

“We were very inspired to write this. It really speaks about true love that everyone deserves. Sobrang uso na kasi sa atin yung mga hugot, heartbreak. What if true love naman? What if ito naman ang pairalin natin ngayon, yung totoong pagmamahal,” she said in her “iWant ASAP” guesting last Sunday (July 7).

“AKIN” follows her debut single “Hanggang Ngayon Na Lang,” which served as a first peek on her upcoming album to be released this year.

In 2021, Keisha joined the sixth season of Tawag ng Tanghalan where she became one of the quarter finalists and earned praise for her performance of OPM classics such as “Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal,” “Himig ng Pag-ibig,” and “Anak.”