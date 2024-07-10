Kawhi Leonard Withdraws from Team USA: Derrick White to Step Up in Paris

In a surprising twist, Kawhi Leonard has withdrawn from Team USA's roster for the Paris Olympics, making way for Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Leonard, a typically reserved figure, recently opened up about his ongoing battle with injuries during a rare candid moment at a Team USA scrimmage. He emphasized the unpredictable nature of his journey, acknowledging both his supporters and doubters.

"Last year, I tried to play as much as possible, felt great. And at a certain period of time, I couldn't go. I tried the best that I could, but it's just my journey," Leonard shared. Despite playing 68 games last season—the most since 2016-17—Leonard's playoff hopes were dashed by knee inflammation. He expressed determination to keep pushing forward, motivating others through his perseverance.

Leonard's decision to prioritize his health and prepare for the upcoming NBA season was mutually agreed upon by USA Basketball and the Clippers. His withdrawal brings Derrick White, a versatile defender fresh off an impressive season with the Celtics, into the spotlight. White's career-best 15.2 points per game last season and strong playoff performance will be crucial as Team USA prepares for a series of exhibition matches.

As Team USA gears up for their Olympic debut against Serbia on July 28, White’s addition bolsters their defense and scoring capabilities. His experience from the 2019 World Cup and recent NBA championship run will be invaluable in their quest for gold. Leonard's honest reflection on his injuries adds a poignant layer to his withdrawal, highlighting the relentless battle athletes face both on and off the court.

(Sources: NBC Philadelphia, USA Today, Fan Nation)