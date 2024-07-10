JAYDA AVANZADO TALKS ABOUT HER PARENTS

Showbiz royalty Jayda Avanzado, whose parents are Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza, recently opened up about her family. Jayda shared her parents’ roles both as celebrities and as family members.

Regarding her mom, Jayda revealed a fun side of the Phenomenal Diva that most fans aren’t aware of.

“Sa mom ko, akala nila seryoso siyang tao pero hindi naman talaga, hindi naman sobra (For my mom, they think she’s a serious person, but she’s not really, not too much),” Jayda said. “I would say introvert siya by nature. Actually, ‘yan ang fun thing about my parents. They really are opposites and nagko-complement sila hindi lang bilang artists kundi dahil bilang tao din kaya siguro (They complement each other not only as artists but also as individuals, which is probably why) they work together as a couple.”

For the Original Prince of Pinoy Pop (referring to Dingdong), Jayda is more careful with her description because her dad is her biggest critic.

“Everyone knows that my dad is into golf na parang gusto nya na magpalit ng (like he wants to change) career. There are certain things na I guess when it comes to performing, my dad is more critical. You know, the attention to details. He is the Simon Cowell of my life,” Jayda shared.

Many also wonder how they are at home and if they act as normal individuals, seeing each other at home despite their busy work schedules.

“Those are just a few things that people don’t know. Palagi kasi ako tinatanong paano kayo sa bahay pare-pareho kasi kayo nasa (I’m always asked how we are at home because we are all in the) music industry. Yes, music is a big part of our lives, but at the end of the day, we’re really just like a normal family,” she said.

Jayda is one of her dad’s special guests for the Original Prince of Pop Concert happening on 19 July at The Theater of Solaire.

Other guests include Jessa Zaragoza, Pablo of SB19, Khimo, JM Dela Cerna, Marielle Montellano, LA Santos and Randy Santiago.