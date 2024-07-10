Japanese national found dead in CdO residence

CAGAYAN DE ORO City — The decomposing body of a 78-year-old Japanese national who was living alone was found inside the house after neighbors complained of foul odor emitting from his house in Zone 2, Barangay Kauswagan, this city Tuesday afternoon.

Police and barangay officials initially identified the victim as certain “Okada,” a Japanese national who was last seen alive last month.

Neighbors of the victim have sought the help of the barangay after a strong stench prevailed in the area for almost a week and they found out that the odor was coming from the house.

Barangay officials knocked on the door but when nobody was answering they decided to force open the locked door and once inside they found the house in total disarray.

Further searching, they found the near skeletal remains sprawled inside the toilet in the house.

Scene of the crime operatives who processed the scene theorized the victim died naturally.

According to a resident, the victim has long lost contact with relatives in Japan and was living alone in his house.