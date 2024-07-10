Hastening port projects take priority

The Philippine Ports Authority has stepped up t in finishing current works for the further development of ports, PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago said a minimal increase in fees would address the need.

“As we upgrade our terminals, we are also inclined to increase the operating and maintenance costs. Part of it is the adjustments in terminal fees. But adjustments in terminal fees are very minimal and will depend on the current consumer price index (CPI) or the inflation rate,” Santiago said during the Kapihan sa Pantalan on Tuesday.

“The increase is for us to maintain good service and operational costs,” PPA’s Santiago added, who is running a government-owned and controlled corporation that is dependent on its revenue to run their ports.

Higher contribution to coffers

In 2023, the PPA remitted a record P5.06 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury (BoT), holding the reputation as one of the largest remitters among GOCCs.

The PPA also aims to increase its dividends to P5.500 billion to be submitted to the BoT in 2025.

He said a bigger chunk of the collected terminal fees in all PPA-run ports goes to the discounts given to senior citizens, persons with disability and students.

“Students, seniors, PWDs, as well uniformed personnel are waived in paying terminal fees. We hope that we are helpful to these sectors,” he said.

Earlier, Santiago said P16 billion is being allotted to build priority projects meant to support inter-island transport, pursuing 14 big-ticket projects nationwide until 2028.

“Yearly, we are allocating a budget ranging from P3.5 billion to P4 billion for project buildup,” he told reporters.”