Hastening port projects take priority

The Philippine Ports Authority has stepped up t in finishing current works for the further development of ports, PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago said a minimal increase in fees would address the need.
“As we upgrade our terminals, we are also inclined to increase the operating and maintenance costs. Part of it is the adjustments in terminal fees. But adjustments in terminal fees are very minimal and will depend on the current consumer price index (CPI) or the inflation rate,” Santiago said during the Kapihan sa Pantalan on Tuesday.
“The increase is for us to maintain good service and operational costs,” PPA’s Santiago added, who is running a government-owned and controlled corporation that is dependent on its revenue to run their ports.
Higher contribution to coffers
In 2023, the PPA remitted a record P5.06 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury (BoT), holding the reputation as one of the largest remitters among GOCCs.
The PPA also aims to increase its dividends to P5.500 billion to be submitted to the BoT in 2025.
He said a bigger chunk of the collected terminal fees in all PPA-run ports goes to the discounts given to senior citizens, persons with disability and students.
“Students, seniors, PWDs, as well uniformed personnel are waived in paying terminal fees. We hope that we are helpful to these sectors,” he said.
Earlier, Santiago said P16 billion is being allotted to build priority projects meant to support inter-island transport, pursuing 14 big-ticket projects nationwide until 2028.
“Yearly, we are allocating a budget ranging from P3.5 billion to P4 billion for project buildup,” he told reporters.”
Berth expansion
Aside from the 14 big-ticket projects throughout the archipelago, aimed at improving domestic and foreign passenger experience, the PPA is currently facilitating the construction of expansion programs in all PPA-run ports in Metro Manila.
“For our cargoes, there are expansion projects, which include the biggest at the Manila International Container Terminal. There is an ongoing expansion program at Berth 8, as well as expansion in the South Harbor. While in the provinces, there are 30 to 40 expansion projects that are ongoing that we have started this year,” he explained.
The PPA, as the premiere maritime agency, continues to steer progress through the archipelago's vital ports and harbors, keeping its place as the biggest port operator in Southeast Asia.
Over the years, PPA has been involved in various port expansion and modernization projects aimed at improving the efficiency and capacity of the Philippine Ports.
The PPA is giving back to the public another five projects this 2024 in addition to the hundreds of projects it created since the agency's inception in 1974. Among the five key projects this year are the following:
Law Enforcement Building (LEB) at Port of Currimao
To ensure efficient cooperation between the PPA and other government agencies, the agency constructed the Law Enforcement Building (LEB), situated at the Port of Currimao in Ilocos Norte. It is a state-of-the-art facility that aims to strengthen security measures and streamline coordination among various government agencies tasked with ensuring the safety of ports and waters nationwide.
PPA-PCG K9 Academy in Pampanga
The K9 Academy was established to assist the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) by providing a dedicated academy equipped with comprehensive facilities, including training centers, living quarters, and more. This project is expected to significantly contribute to the community by producing a greater number of trained handlers and improving overall security and efficiency at the port.
Expansion of Balanacan Port project in Marinduque
Situated in Mogpog, Marinduque, the expansion project of the Balanacan Port is a strategic initiative aimed at improving port facilities and accommodating the growing demands of maritime trade and commerce in the province.
Tubigon Port Passenger Terminal building
The newly upgraded passenger terminal building at Port of Tubigon in Bohol is now a two-story facility, capable of accommodating more than 1,000 passengers at any given time. The new terminal building features state-of-the-art amenities, including passenger waiting areas, baggage handling facilities, and food kiosks.
Cruise Ship Port in Dapa, Surigao del Norte
The completion of the Cruise Ship Port in Port of Jubang located in the municipality of Dapa, Surigao del Norte usher’s new era of maritime connectivity and economic prosperity for Siargao Island and the entire province.
PPA was established under Presidential Decree No. 505, later amended by P.D. No. 857 by Former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. which aims to be the country's maritime agency responsible for planning, development, and management of the country's ports.
Committed to fostering efficient, modern, and sustainable port infrastructure projects to support national development and global connectivity, PPA has been serving the people and connecting the Philippine islands to the world.