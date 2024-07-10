Good food, great taste, aesthetic grocerant

Meet, shop and eat

As you wander along the aisles at Joel’s Place, you will meet like-minded people whose love for food and wellness spark uplifting conversations and moments of connection.

Whether you’re looking for fresh local produce like Guimaras mangoes and Pangasinan tomatoes, or international assortments like authentic Japanese melons and Spanish bell peppers, The Grocer has all you need to whip up your next standout dish.

Moreover, you can find gourmet baking and cooking ingredients, breakfast staples, confectionery, condiments, dried goods, packaged food and beverages that not only cater to diverse tastes, but may also come in gluten-free and plant-based varieties.

With a focus on consciously sourced ingredients and specially curated grocery items, Joel’s Place helps the everyday person live a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Find premium-quality meat and seafood at The Butcher and The Fishmonger. Home to an exquisite array of fine meats and premium cuts, The Butcher presents the finest Angus beef, Wagyu, lamb meat, organically — raised free-range chickens, turkeys and ostrich meat. There are also pork products made from naturally raised pigs and sourced from the best local and international producers of pork goods.

Meanwhile, The Fishmonger boasts a fresh seafood selection, sourced sustainably, emphasizing traceability. Shop local and imported assortments of freshwater, seawater, fattened fishes, mollusks, shellfish, crustaceans, roe and smoked fishes.

If you need hearty grub or a filling snack, choose from The Deli’s sandwiches, pasta, rice dishes, soups, salads, and daily meat carvings. Then pair your meal with fresh fruit juices from The Juicer or savor a bold cup of coffee from The Barista, which you can also take on the go.

For dessert, indulge in creamy scoops of authentic gelato expertly crafted by award-winning pâtissier Michael “Miko” Aspiras, available at The Gelateria.

As Joel’s Place offers the highest quality local and imported alcohol at The Sommelier, then why not enjoy a glass of white, red, or sparkling wine before shopping or stop by for a quiet sip and some charcuterie or cheeses from The Dairy and The Charcutier?

Joel’s Place is set to open today 11 July and will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at the G/F Rustan’s Makati, Ayala Center Makati City.