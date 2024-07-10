Go deploys Malasakit Team to Catanduanes

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team, in coordination with Vice Mayor Roy Regalado, provided much-needed assistance to displaced workers in Bato, Catanduanes, on Tuesday, 9 July.

In a video message, Go reiterated the efforts done by the government to support Filipinos in need and provide more livelihood opportunities.

Dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion towards impoverished individuals, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households.

This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which aims to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Go’s Malasakit Team assisted 65 displaced workers gathered at Barangay Cabugao Covered Court and provided them with snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. Pairs of shoes and a mobile phone were also given to select recipients.

Moreover, through Go’s collaboration with the local officials and the Department of Labor and Employment, the beneficiaries also qualified for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.