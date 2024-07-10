Global logistics firm opens Phl hub

International logistics provider C.H. Robinson has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the recent opening of its Philippine office.

In a statement, the company said the strategic move will bolster support for the burgeoning logistics and transportation sectors in the country, aligning with C.H. Robinson's commitment to providing unparalleled, tailored services in key markets worldwide.

As one of the most vibrant economies in Southeast Asia with a forecasted economic growth of six percent in 2024, it is said that the Philippines’ demand for freight and logistics services is quickly escalating due to higher levels of international trade and export.

In particular, the country’s logistics industry contributes 4 to 6% to its overall gross domestic product (GDP) and is expected to reach a market size of P1.160 trillion by 2027.

“C.H. Robinson has long held a presence in the Philippines via our partners’ logistics network. The opening of an office here elevates our commitment to the country and the region and further facilitates our customers’ access to our expansive global network. Looking ahead, the office will provide customers in the country with global scale and connectivity to key trading partners, such as the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, and China (including Hong Kong SAR),” said Andrew Coldrey, vice president, APAC, C.H. Robinson.

In addition, existing and potential customers can tap into C.H. Robinson’s vast North American trucking network to offer seamless delivery for end customers.

The new office, located in Paranaque, will be led by Bobo Yang in her new role as General Manager.

Yang will be responsible for developing the Filipino business as well as securing opportunities for regional and global sales.

“We see tremendous growth opportunities within the Filipino economy, particularly with the logistics and transportation sector set for accelerated growth,” said Stephen Ly, vice president, Southeast Asia, C.H. Robinson.

“Our new office is a strategic response to growing market demand, and we are committed to driving a new era of supply chain processes to transform the logistics trade in the Philippines. This expansion will enable us to better serve our existing customers in the Philippines and attract new customers looking for a company with established local roots backed by global capabilities. We look forward to providing our customers with more freight options, greater visibility of movement, and deeper expert insights,” he added.

C.H. Robinson’s multimodal transportation management system and specialized expertise will also cater to major manufacturing industries in the Philippines, with a particular focus on automotive and high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and integrated circuits.

By delivering tailor-made solutions, C.H. Robinson aims to play a pivotal role in fostering sustained growth and efficiency within the Philippine logistics industry.

