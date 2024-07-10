Former 70.3 champ leads Sun Life 5150 Bohol chase

Former IRONMAN 70.3 champion Eric van der Linden is set to face a formidable challenge from a bumper crop of young triathletes and veteran campaigners in the Sun Life 5150 Bohol unfolding on Sunday on Panglao Island.

Known for his resilience and skill, van der Linden defied challenging conditions to clinch the title at the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic last year. However, the 50-year-old Olympian from Schagen, Holland will be taking on a shorter yet equally demanding race this time.

The 5150 Bohol features a 1.5 kilometer swim, a 40 km. bike ride, and a 10 km. run, serving as an essential part of his preparation for longer and more rigorous endurance races in the future.

In addition to his impressive victory at Subic, van der Linden showcased his prowess by winning his age group at the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in April and securing 15th overall. He also dominated the 50-54 age category at the IM 70.3 Westfriesland in his home country last month.

The upcoming 5150 Bohol will see van der Linden competing against 44 other international participants and hundreds of local racers. The event is considered an excellent opportunity for both novice and seasoned triathletes to build a solid base and enhance their performance.